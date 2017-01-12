TAMPA -- Last week, a Louisiana mom gave birth to a 14-pound baby.
Something doctors say happens to every 1 out of 100,000 newborns.
Two years ago, Avery Ford came into this world weighing a whopping 14.1 pounds, making him the biggest baby ever born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.
Fast forward 2 years...
“He's still at the highest percentile but he's averaging out,” says mother, Maxxzandra Ford.
Now Avery is taking his weight and instead growing in length, almost as tall as his 3-year-old brother.
“He's gotten into being a bully and likes to throw his weight around,” says Ford.
As for mom, she's had some new adjustments too.
“This is Amir,” says Ford.
Avery is a big brother himself . Baby Amir only weighed in at 7 pounds.
“Half his size,” says Ford.
Making Avery still one of the biggest babies ever born in the Bay area.
