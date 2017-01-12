WTSP
Close

Tampa mom knows what it's like to give birth to a 14-pound baby

2-year-old Avery Ford is doing fine after being the biggest baby ever born at St. Joseph's in Tampa.

Jennifer Titus, WTSP 6:35 PM. EST January 12, 2017

TAMPA -- Last week, a Louisiana mom gave birth to a 14-pound baby.

Something doctors say happens to every 1 out of 100,000 newborns.

Two years ago, Avery Ford came into this world weighing a whopping 14.1 pounds, making him the biggest baby ever born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Fast forward 2 years...

“He's still at the highest percentile but he's averaging out,” says mother, Maxxzandra Ford.

Now Avery is taking his weight and instead growing in length, almost as tall as his 3-year-old brother.

“He's gotten into being a bully and likes to throw his weight around,” says Ford.

As for mom, she's had some new adjustments too.

“This is Amir,” says Ford.

Avery is a big brother himself . Baby Amir only weighed in at 7 pounds.

“Half his size,” says Ford.

Making Avery still one of the biggest babies ever born in the Bay area.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories