Tampa offers paid parental leave

“We're expecting our third child in October. So, we're really excited about that and taking full use of this policy and staying home with my children and wife,” says Tampa firefighter Ben Kozich. WTSP photo

Tampa is now the second city in the bay to make it easier for both moms and dads.

Starting Feb. 12, all full-time city employees can take advantage of Tampa's new paid family leave policy.

The parent who is the primary caregiver will get eight paid weeks. The secondary parent gets two paid weeks off.

Ben Kozich, with the Tampa Fire Department, found out the news about paid parental leave at the perfect time.

“We're expecting our third child in October. So, we're really excited about that and taking full use of this policy and staying home with my children and wife,” says Kozich.



Having two other children before the policy put a lot of pressure on Kozich.

He had to figure out how to take that time off. It often meant working 20 extra shifts, before his child was born. Remember, they're each 48 hours.



“It's going to make it to where it's two weeks that I don't have to worry about,” says Kozich.”Four or five shifts less that I also don't have to work and just spend time with my family and provide for them.”

Now, that burden is alleviated not just for his family but others across Tampa.

“Some employees I know have taken FMLA, sick time and annual leave time but we work in a dangerous profession and if something happens then we're going to need to take sick time and annual leave time,” says Kozich.



Psychologist Dr.Stacy Scheckner says infants pick up on that stress, which is just one benefit from this policy.



“It's important to bond with their children during the first few weeks but if they have constant anxiety about their finances then It's going to project onto the babies and do the opposite of what you want,” says Scheckner. “This way the parents can calmly take in each moment.”



It'll cost the city about $300,000 every year but it’s already budgeted into the plan.

You might be wondering how many people this affects.

10News WTSP checked with the City of St. Petersburg, It started paid parental leave in 2014.

So far, 162 employees have benefited.

10News also looked into the American companies with the most generous Family Leave policies.

They're mostly tech giants like Facebook, which offers 16 weeks paid leave.



EBay gives 24 weeks for maternity leave and 12 for paternity leave.

Netflix provides unlimited paid leave during the first year after the birth of a child.

(© 2017 WTSP)