Tampa officers riding bikes in national Police Unity Tour

NEW JERSEY - Seven Tampa police officers are riding their bikes in a three-day, 250-mile ride as part of the national Police Unity Tour.

Doug Groves is one of seven officers with the Tampa Police Department participating in this year’s event.

“We do this in order to honor and respect the law enforcement officers that have been killed in the line of duty, and also to support and honor their families as well,” Groves said.

The tour goes from Portsmouth, Va., to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The organization also raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C. This year's tour is scheduled to arrive at the memorial and museum on Friday.

The tour raised $2.5 million last year.

Officer Patrick P. Montuore of the Florham Park Police Department in New Jersey formed the Police Unity Tour in 1997.

