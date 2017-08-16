Tampa PD hosts special screening to humanize police officers

Cindy Roberts (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA -- You don't have to look far to see police officers in the news.

If you look closer, however, you may notice something else - they are human.

The Tampa Police Department is hosting a special screening of the movie, "Fallen" to further demonstrate the "humanizing look at line-of-duty police deaths across the country," according to the event's Facebook page.

The screening will be held at the Tampa Theatre located at 711 North Franklin St. in Tampa from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The department is also welcoming Cindy Roberts, widow of Tampa Police Corporal Michael Roberts and president of the West Central Florida Chapter of C.O.P.S., to speak before the screening. Corporal Roberts was killed in the line of duty in August 2009.

The C.O.P.S. organization gives resources to families of police killed in the line of duty. Some resources include scholarships, summer camp programs, family retreats, and funding for counseling.

Part of the proceeds from the screening will benefit the C.O.P.S organization.

For more on the screening event, check out the Tampa Theatre website on the event.

