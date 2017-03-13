Tampa PD looking for missing man with dementia and epilepsy

(Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- Tampa Police are searching for a missing man that is known to have dementia and epilepsy.

47-year-old Herman Dwayne Ford was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.

He is described as a black male who was wearing an orange and white Cheetos shirt with a Mickey Mouse hat, orange pants, and black and white shoes.

He does not own a cell phone.

Any information on his location, contact the Tampa Police Department non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.

