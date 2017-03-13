WTSP
Tampa PD looking for missing man with dementia and epilepsy

10News Staff , WTSP 11:04 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

TAMPA -- Tampa Police are searching for a missing man that is known to have dementia and epilepsy. 

47-year-old Herman Dwayne Ford was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday. 

He is described as a black male who was wearing an orange and white Cheetos shirt with a Mickey Mouse hat, orange pants, and black and white shoes. 

He does not own a cell phone.

Any information on his location, contact the Tampa Police Department non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130. 

