Tampa PD searching for driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

(Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- A late 90's to early 2000's Ford Truck was witnessed fatally striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning. The crash occurred in Ybor City at East 15th Ave. and North 15th St.

The Tampa Police Department continue to investigate the crash and are searching for the driver involved.

Any information on the identity or location of the driver of the Ford should contact the Tampa PD at (813) 231-6130.

Another photo of the Ford truck involved in the fatal crash is pictured below.

(Photo: Tampa PD)

(Photo: Tampa PD)

