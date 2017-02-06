Former physician's body found at Port of Tampa

Aaron Roush had faced several narcotics charges in Polk and Hillsborough counties. Polk sheriff photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- The body of a former physician who had been charged with several drug offenses was recovered Monday from the water near the Port of Tampa.

Tampa police were alerted by port workers, who at first thought the man was swimming near Guy N. Verger Boulevard and Barge Avenue.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Rush.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

In March 2013, Roush was escorted out of his office at Uphoria Medical Spa in Lakeland by a Polk County deputy.

Sheriff Grady Judd says what went on behind the doors had much more to do with achieving a state of euphoria than with medicine. "This guy is a bad guy, this guy is a dope dealer.”

According to Judd, undercover detectives went to see Roush several times and after complaining about pain, they walked out with prescriptions for hydrocodone and oxycodone -- powerful and addictive pain meds.

Roush has numerous arrests in both Hillsborough and Polk counties, including domestic violence and failing to pay child support. In 2007, he was also disciplined by the state for performing an unnecessary surgery on a patient.

At one time Roush mentioned to reporters that he operated on Evel Knievel. He said he was chief resident at Tampa General when Knievel received his liver transplant.

