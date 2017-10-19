Tampa Police investigate suspicious death in Seminole Heights

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

TAMPA, FLA. - Tampa Police are investigating a suspicious death in Seminole Heights. just days after two people were killed in related homicides in the same neighborhood.

"The investigation has just begun and it is unclear whether it is in any way related to the shooting deaths in the area last week," the Tampa Police Department said in a press release.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found on North 15th Street near East Conover St.

Last week, following the homicide of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell and 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan warned people not to walk alone in the area.

Tampa Police are working to gather motives and possible links to those deaths.

