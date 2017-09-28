Tampa police officer loses battle with cancer

Officer Will Caballero

The Tampa Police Department has lost one of its own.

The department announced on its Facebook page that Officer Will Caballero died Wednesday night after fighting cancer.

The department says Caballero was a veteran law enforcement officer, serving with the Florida Highway Patrol and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office before joining Tampa police.

"The Caballero and TPD families extend our deepest gratitude to our community for the love and support you showed Will, his wife, and his children during his courageous battle," the department wrote.

"Rest easy, Will, we will take your watch from here."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV