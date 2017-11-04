Tampa police officers aid Harvey refugees living in tent

Officers pitched in to buy baby supplies for the family. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

To serve and protect.

Tampa Police Department Squad 202 has taken that slogan to heart, and not just when it comes to crime.

According to the police Facebook page, officers this week came across a family living in a tent at Copeland Park. They found out the family had come here after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their home in Houston.

The family had come to Tampa after their Houston home was destroyed. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

The officers reached out to their community contacts and located temporary housing for the family. They then pitched in to buy diapers and supplies for couple's baby.

Now, the officers are working to help the family find permanent housing so that they can call Tampa their home.

