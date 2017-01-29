Tampa Police searching for missing 20-year-old with mental disability

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man who is known to have a mental disability.
20-year-old Darryl Floyd was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday at 913 E. 109th Ave. He is being described as being around 140 pounds and about 5"10'.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white letters and gray sweatpants with black shoes.
Any information, contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.
