Tampa Police searching for missing 20-year-old with mental disability

20-year-old Darryl Floyd has been reported missing since Saturday around 1 a.m. (Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man who is known to have a mental disability.

20-year-old Darryl Floyd was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday at 913 E. 109th Ave. He is being described as being around 140 pounds and about 5"10'.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white letters and gray sweatpants with black shoes.

Any information, contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

