Tampa police seek missing elderly man

Edward Singleton

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old man.

Edward Singleton was last seen about 8 p.m. Friday at his residence in the 3300 block of East Deleuil Avenue.

He suffers from dementia.

Singleton is black, has a thin build with gray/black short hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. He is likely wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2001 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and a Florida license tag of DES S58.

If you have any information, please contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

