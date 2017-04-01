WTSP
Tampa police seek missing elderly man

10News WTSP , WTSP 8:43 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old man.

Edward Singleton was last seen about 8 p.m. Friday at his residence in the 3300 block of East Deleuil Avenue.

He suffers from dementia.

Singleton is black, has a thin build with gray/black short hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.  He is likely wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2001 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and a Florida license tag of DES S58. 

If you have any information, please contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

