Tampa Pride parade honors Pulse night club victims

Thousands gathered for Saturday's Pride parade in Ybor City. (Photo: 10News WTSP)

TAMPA, FL -- Pride filled Ybor City on Saturday.

Bright colors and even brighter personalities walked, danced and rode through Seventh Avenue for the third annual Tampa Pride Parade.



It's the first one since the deadly shooting at Pulse – a gay nightclub in Orlando. It's been nine months since the vicious attack that claimed 49 lives and hurt more than 50 others.

Since that night, people have honored the victims with murals, vigils and scholarship funds.

Saturday, that tribute continued at Tampa Pride.

“A lot of people were afraid, they were like, ‘Oh are you going to do Pride, it's the first Pride since, aren't you scared?’ I'm like, I'm not scared at all because people want you to be scared and I don't have time for that,” said Brian Alvear.

For Alvear, it was personal. His sister Amanda died in the shooting.

“She was my little sister, she was an aunt to my two daughters, she was a great role model,” he said.

In the parade, a memorial for the victims, including one of the survivors, Chris Brodman, who died months later of unrelated circumstances.

“It's just a great honor that something that was so tragic is bringing people together and bringing a lot of love out of everyone.”

Alvear took part in the parade thanks to an invitation from his friend Greg Heggland.

Heggland's non-profit makes it a year-round effort to support the LGBTQ community and those affected by the Pulse shooting.

A tragedy never forgotten even as life marches on.

“Make sure that you know what happened is not just a tragic but a celebration."

