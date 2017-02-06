Tampa ranks among America's most affordable cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) - Recent cost-of-living data released by the Council for Community and Economic Research shows Tampa as one of the country's more affordable cities.

Based on data from 2016, Tampa's cost-of-living ranks below the national average and makes it the second most-affordable city in the state of Florida.

Tampa's lower housing score played a part in the city's overall ranking, which came in below Orlando and Sarasota.

The index ranked Tampa's cost-of-living score as 91.5, compared with the highest score in New York City (228.2) and the lowest score in McAllen, Texas (76.4). Fort Lauderdale was Florida's highest-scoring city with an index score of 115.3, Miami (111) and Sarasota (104.3) also ranked above the national average.

