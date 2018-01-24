Tampa resident, former Fox 13 reporter killed in Kabul attack

Former Fox 13 investigative reporter and Tampa native, 50-year-old Glenn Selig, was one of the 22 people killed during a 13-hour attack at a Kabul hotel over the weekend, according to his company.

In a statement, Selig Multimedia confirmed the CEO's death, during a business trip throughout the middle east.

“Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father," the statement from Selig Multimedia read. "The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received.”

The attack killed 8 Afghans and 14 foreigners.

Selig, who was also president of Tampa synagogue Congregation Mekor Shalom, began the crisis management company, The Publicity Agency, in 2007, after a 20-year career as award-winning reporter for WNEM, a CBS affiliate in Michigan, as well as Fox 13 in Tampa.

According to Selig Multimedia project manager, Zack Wright, Selig was in Kabul looking for success stories in Afghanistan's battle with extremism.

"The focus was highlighting the country's new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women."

