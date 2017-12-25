Tampa residents celebrate Christmas at Waffle House

(Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - In a crowded diner where servers work fast, 'tis the season for breakfast.

“It’s Waffle House!” customer J.P. Slaughter said. “The food’s good, it’s done fast in front of you.”

Some didn't want to turn on the stove, so to waffle house they drove.

“Mommy and daddy did not want to cook this morning,” Slaughter said.

Others came for some holiday cheer.



“I didn't have anywhere else to go,” Chris Gobbi said.



They sit in line because they say the food is fine.



“Their food is fire. That means it’s really, really good,” Steve Singleton said.



They stay loyal because they treat them like they're royal.



“Yes, yes they do,” Frankie Caracappa said. “Probably all of them here know my order at this point.”



For that, thanks to waitresses that have become acquaintances.



“They know us,” Samantha Olivo said.



Bacon they serve and bring home what they deserve.



“I've raised seven kids in Waffle House,” Wendy Kubicek, an employee of 35 years, said.



They could ask to take Christmas off but working this day pays off.



“I make a lot of money,” Kubicek said.



Their celebrations belated but their smiles appreciated.



“The employees are especially sassy and beautiful,” Kathy Niblack said.



See, they keep their interactions lighthearted because they know they're just getting started.

“It’s gonna be busy busy all the way through the whole day,” waitress Susan Esposito said. “We’re ready. We’ve been ready for weeks.”

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2017 WTSP-TV