Tampa residents complain of high water bills, demand answers

When Tampa resident Amber Middelfart got her water bill in the mail she was shocked. Her bill for January is $500 -- four times what she paid this time last year.

“It’s a huge, huge jump, and it doesn’t make any sense to me at all,” she said.

In disbelief, she posted a picture of her bill on Facebook, and the response was immediate.

“I instantly went online because I’ve heard of people having high water bills,” she said.

Dozens of people living in her neighborhood were complaining of getting similar bills double and triple what they normally pay.

Middelfart says she typically pays around $200-$250 per month. According to her most recent bill, the city says she and her family used 53,000 gallons of water in January alone.

“I want to see what the city is going to do because I know it’s impossible for us to have used 53,000 gallons of water,” she said.

When we took her bill to the city, Water Department Director Chuck Weber says it looked unusually high.

“That is either a leak, some strange settings on an irrigation system, or something else going on,” he said.

Weber says there’s hasn’t been an uptick of high water bill complaints, but says there are many reasons why a water bill can be high.

“You can waste a lot of water through flapper valves in toilets, irrigation systems that aren’t set right or even broken sprinkler heads. Things of that nature can definitely waste a lot of water,” he said.

Tampa residents seeing excessively high-water bills should call the city. Weber says they have a team of investigators who will come out and check on your usage. Weber says high water bills caused by a leak will have to be paid by the homeowner.

“If we have some sort of leak going on, I don’t mind paying to get it fixed, but I don’t think that’s the case here,” Middelfart said.

Weber says if the inspection team finds an error on the city’s behalf they’ll pay for it but says that’s rare.

“We do offer a onetime adjustment if there are extenuating circumstances, but it’s a one-time adjustment,” he said.

Middelfart plans to call an inspection team of her own.

“I plan on having the plumber come out here and have someone to come out and look at my irrigation system just to make sure,” she said.

She hopes to pay less for her bill next month.

The city of Tampa says their meters are changed every 10 years and read accurately almost 99% of the time. If you think there’s a mistake, you can go to the city water department website to fill out a complaint or to get your meter inspected.

© 2018 WTSP-TV