WTSP
Close

Tampa runner's finish time has special meaning

A Tampa native will never forget the significance of the 33607 after an experience in the nation's capital.

Beau Zimmer, WTSP 1:32 AM. EDT March 18, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.—  A Tampa man has some new lucky numbers after running in this month’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon series in Washington, D.C., Mar. 11.
 
Billy Covert, originally from the 33607 zip code of Tampa, posted a photo with his bib number “33607” and his finish time of “3:36:07” on Reddit.  The post already has close to a million views with followers impressed by the matching numbers.
 
In an interview via Skype, Covert told 10News his final time was not completely coincidental.  After realizing his bib number matched his hometown zip code he decided to try for a 3 hour, 36 minutes, 7 seconds finish time, which Covert knew would be an extreme challenge.
 
“I was originally shooting for around four hours,” he said.
 
Adding to the challenge, Covert says he couldn’t see the race clock until the very last minute when he knew he had a chance of crossing the finish line at the exact time he’d hoped for.
 
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Race was just Covert’s second marathon ever.  He says while 3:36:07 was a personal best for him, he describes the performance as mediocre.
 
After the race, people have suggested he play his new lucky numbers in the lottery.
 
“That’s all people have been telling me to do,” said Covert.
 
So far, however, no luck with any additional matches.
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Students help woman with brain cancer cross half-marathon finish line

WTSP

Injured Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon runner gets help crossing finish line

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories