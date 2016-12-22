Tampa teacher accused of molesting disabled student

Geprge Summers (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- A teacher at the LaVoy Exceptional Center was arrested Wednesday and accused of molesting a disabled teen student under his care.

School officials were alerted to the abuse on December 1st when George Summers, 68, allegedly inappropriately touched the male student at the school located at 4410 W Main St.

Summers was removed from the classroom and arrested by Tampa police on the same day at his home. He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person by an authority figure over a student.

