Tampa/Cuba deal hits major snag

Cuban government officials are waking up in Tampa Wednesday morning. They're here to meet with leaders from Port Tampa Bay and talk about new business opportunities. But those plans have hit a major snag.

Governor Rick Scott sent a series of tweets last week threatening to slash funding for ports that do business with what he calls an "oppressive" nation.

Governor Scott's threat comes at a really bad time for Port Tampa Bay. Not only is the Cuban delegation in Tampa Wednesday and Thursday, but the two groups planned to possibly sign off on a memorandum of understanding to getting the conversation really started about business opportunities allowed within the law.

That agreement had already been approved by the Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, so everyone thought they were smooth sailing on this deal.

Governor Scott’s twitter threat has Port Tampa Bay and ports across the state in a real pickle and scrambling with what to do next.

Both the Cuban delegates and our port leaders have been looking forward to Wednesday’s meeting for months, but now they'll have to move forward with extreme caution.

The two groups plan to meet at a conference regarding port business being held in Tampa.

Governor Scott did not call out airlines or cruise ships who are also providing service to Cuba.

(© 2017 WTSP)