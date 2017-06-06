Tampa's Big Cat Rescue welcomes 3 new residents

On Tuesday Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue welcomed three new residents.
Cyrus and Chaos are caracals, while Zucari is a serval. Caracals and servals are both native to Africa.
Cyrus is a 6-year-old male. Chaos is a 6-year-old female. Zucari is a 2-year-old male.
The three cats came from an illegal breeder in Ohio, according to Big Cat representatives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the cats and sought a permanent home for them in Tampa.
The Big Cat Rescue is a sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic cats. There are more than 80 animals, including lions, tigers, bobcats and cougars.
