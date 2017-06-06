WTSP
Close

Tampa's Big Cat Rescue welcomes 3 new residents

Alissa Groeninger , WTSP 2:19 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

On Tuesday Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue welcomed three new residents.

Cyrus and Chaos are caracals, while Zucari is a serval. Caracals and servals are both native to Africa.

Cyrus is a 6-year-old male. Chaos is a 6-year-old female. Zucari is a 2-year-old male.

The three cats came from an illegal breeder in Ohio, according to Big Cat representatives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the cats and sought a permanent home for them in Tampa.

The Big Cat Rescue is a sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic cats. There are more than 80 animals, including lions, tigers, bobcats and cougars.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Firefighters rescue truck full of abandoned pigs from heat

WTSP

Bald eagle found struggling in water rescued, set free

WTSP

Cheeto goes home: Rescued seahorse released

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories