TAMPA -- Last year, we introduced our local celebrity pig, Allen, jogging at Curtis Hixon Park with his owner, Julissa Murphy.
Now, Murphy tells us that sometime before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Allen was taken from her home near Raymond James Stadium. When Murphy arrived home from work, the front door was broken and wide open, and Allen was gone.
Allen doesn't have tags, but he is microchipped. He's two years old and weighs about 70 pounds. Allen is a very friendly pig, and he's Murphy's "whole world."
Murphy said she reported Allen missing to the Tampa Police Department.
