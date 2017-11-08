Tampa's new police chief surprised by promotion

"I think this interim position gave me an opportunity to show the mayor my skill set and hopefully prove to him that I could do the job," Dugan said. "Apparently, I won him over."
He's already had an eventful first few weeks. Leading the department through Hurricane Irma was one thing. Now, he's faced with one of Tampa's worst murder sprees.
Three people were shot and killed in Seminole Heights over eleven days last month. Police still don't have a suspect, but they say the shootings are random but related.
"We're moving along," Dugan said of the investigation. "We get tips, we're busy, we're making progress. We're not making the progress at the speed we'd like. Things are going along (but) we also have a responsibility to defend the rest of the city."
