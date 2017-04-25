"Tampon tax" exemption moves forward after Florida Senate panel backing

(Photo: CBS photo)

A proposal to end what many know as the "tampon tax" was approved unanimously by the Florida Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

WTSP previously reported the early stages of a class-action lawsuit fighting the tax on sanitary napkins and tampons. Sparked by the support of that lawsuit, the proposals would put Florida on the list along with 13 other states that eliminate sales tax on any feminine hygiene product.

If the bill (SB 176) sponsored by Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, clears the Senate and gets Gov. Rick Scott's approval, taxes would stop being collected beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

