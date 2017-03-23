Tarpon Springs home donated to a wounded military veteran

"I like it! It didn't come with toilet paper, though," joked Tim Palmer of his new home. WTSP photo

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Some military veterans struggle when it comes to getting a place of their own. Several organizations are working to change that though

With the turn of a key, an overwhelmed and nervous Tim Palmer opened the door to his new home. The home in Tarpon Springs was donated to Palmer by Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation. As he sees the home for the first time, it's clear this marine veteran doesn't quite know what to say. "I like it! It didn't come with toilet paper, though," Palmer joked.

A few minutes later he's still a little stunned. "I'm still not believing it at the moment."

Palmer became a marine following in the footsteps of other family members who served. He was injured while deployed in Iraq. "I had a piece of shrapnel. Either a piece of a grenade or RPG go right through the top of my right thigh."

Palmer is now a firefighter. He went from serving his country, to serving his community, but he's humble when he talks about it. "Most of the people we work with.. it's just you're doing a job. You go there, you're doing a job, do what you have to do, then come back and get called out again."

This home is one of five homes being donated across the state this week. Machelle Maner is a Community Development Officer with Wells Fargo. "Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. This is one way we can make that dream come true."

A dream that has finally come true for Tim Palmer. "It hasn't really sunk in yet, but give it a couple days and it'll kinda hit."

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 300 homes to veterans in all 50 states.

© 2017 WTSP-TV