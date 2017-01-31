Tarpon Springs H.S. student arrested for making terroristic threats

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old student at Tarpon Springs High School was arrested Tuesday after fellow students reported to a school resource officer that he made threats toward the school and other law enforcement officers.

The juvenile, who we will not identify per our crime reporting guidelines, allegedly made the threats on January 27, 2017 to classmates. According to the incident report, the student said that he wanted to "place a destructive device" near the school and wanted to ambush school resource officers and first responders who responded to the explosion.

Tarpon Springs Police investigated the student's home and did not find evidence of any equipment to make an explosive device.

The suspect was transported to Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

