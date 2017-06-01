Tax-free weekend begins this weekend for disaster items in Florida

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Police searching for pet sitter wanted on animal cruelty charges
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Shootout in pawn shop
-
Search continues for Haines City woman
-
Tampa Bay area mom who had five-hour bus commute gets a car
-
Father with toddler on motorcycle arrested
-
VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?
-
Silver Springs Middle vandalism
More Stories
-
Police: At least 36 dead in Philippine casino…Jun. 2, 2017, 3:28 a.m.
-
List of disaster items you can buy tax-free this weekendMay 31, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Rainy season has arrived!Jul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.