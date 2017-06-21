Teacher charged with possession of cocaine

POLK COUNTY -- A Lakeland teacher was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and providing false information to law enforcement after they said she lied to investigators involving another case with her ex husband.

41-year-old Stacie Long of Lake Wales was arrested Tuesday by Polk County deputies after an investigation involving her ex-husband. According to the affidavit, 37-year-old Ryan Long was arrested on several accounts of battery including, battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault.

Deputies say Stacie lied to them during the investigation and found her with cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. Long admitted to deputies that she had "recently started using cocaine, and will currently test positive for cocaine."

Stacie Long is a teacher at Jesse Keen Elementary School in Lakeland.

© 2017 WTSP-TV