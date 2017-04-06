Teacher fired over controversial assignment

A middle school teacher has been fired after she gave students a controversial assignment that the school board found did not meet its standard.

Daryl Cox, who taught at Fox Chapel Middle School, had left a supplemental assignment for students in her Leader in Me class while she was out.

The assignment asks the students for their reactions ranging from Not Comfortable At All to Completely Comfortable. Questions on the assignment include:

"A group of young Black men are walking toward you on the street."

"Your new roommate is Jewish."

"A friend invites you to go to a gay bar."

Cox has been fired. The Hernando County School District said she was still within her probationary period.

Hernando schools statement:

"In no way, did this assignment meet the standards of appropriate instructional material.

"After being made aware of the assignment, school administration began an investigation and has taken immediate disciplinary action. This teacher was within her probationary period and has been released from employment."

