Teen driver charged, several hurt in I-4 crash

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 14-year-old driver faces charges after he lost control of an SUV and crashed on westbound Interstate 4 on Saturday. Six people were hurt.

About 7:04 p.m., the driver tried to change lanes near milepost 4, overcorrected and crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash closed westbound I-4 for several hours.

The driver and five passengers suffered serious injuries. One passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver is charged with careless driving, driving without a license, and additional charges are pending, according to the FHP.

