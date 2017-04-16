WTSP
Close

Teen driver charged, several hurt in I-4 crash

10News Staff , WTSP 9:25 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 14-year-old driver faces charges after he lost control of an SUV and crashed on westbound Interstate 4 on Saturday. Six people were hurt.

About 7:04 p.m., the driver tried to change lanes near milepost 4, overcorrected and crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

 The crash closed westbound I-4 for several hours.

The driver and five passengers suffered serious injuries. One passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver is charged with careless driving, driving without a license, and additional charges are pending, according to the FHP.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories