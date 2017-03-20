Teen hit and run victim opens up after release from hospital

(Photo: WTSP)

RIVERVIEW, Florida— A high school junior hit by a pickup truck while walking to her bus stop in the pre-dawn hours is out of the hospital, but with a long recovery ahead.

Attraya Woodberry, 16, was hit near Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road on March 8th. The teen suffered a serious head injury and had to be readmitted to the hospital after suffering seizures, but has since been allowed to return home.

“I would like to go back to school. I miss my friends,” said Woodberry who is in 11th grade at Catapult Academy.

Surrounded by her family, balloons and her favorite teddy bear, Monday afternoon Attraya finally had the strength to open up, sharing the pain and emotion she’s experience following the crash that nearly took her life.

“Sometimes I just try to think positive, like I’m still alive, I’m still here. But at the same time I don’t get to do what I normally do before it happened,” said Woodberry of her injuries.

The crash shattered not only her foot but life as she knew it as a 16-year-old high school junior.

“I danced. I would dance all the time. I can't do it anymore. My leg is messed up.”

Attraya’s injuries include broken bones and brain trauma, leaving her suffering horrible headaches, seizures, and spikes in blood pressure. Doctors discovered bleeding on her brain requiring constant follow up exams.

“What if my foot doesn’t heal the right way? I won’t be able to walk again. What if I had to get up to use the bathroom and I passed out? What if my brain doesn’t heal the right way?”

They’re all worries no teenager should have to deal with, but for Attraya, she has even bigger questions for the driver.

“How do they go to sleep and get up and live their day without wondering what happened,” asks Woodberry.

Attraya’s mom is currently taking off work to care for her daughter around the clock. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses that are sure to start rolling in.

And for the friends and relatives who’ve sent their thoughts and prayers, Attraya says “thank you.”

“I’m glad I have people who care, who want to see me get better.”

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Investigators say they’ve located the Ford-250 XLT that hit Attraya but they’re still trying to figure out what was behind the wheel. CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of that driver.

You can visit the family’s GoFundMe page to help assist with medical expenses.

