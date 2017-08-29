Sherwood teen injured after friends throw boiling water onto him

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There's been quite a few social media challenges in the past couple of years, like the cinnamon challenge and the ice bucket challenge. Now, there’s a new challenge gaining attention rapidly.

The “hot water challenge” is a new and dangerous trend kids are trying. It’s leaving many of them hurt and, in one case, it turned deadly.

The cruel challenge has already claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl in Florida and it's leaving nasty burns on kids across the country, including one right here in Arkansas.

Sherwood High School student, Nickolas Conrad, was at a sleepover with six of his friends when they attempted the challenge on him. But Conrad's friends did it while he was asleep.

“I felt this really bad burning on my neck and when I woke up and I started screaming and crying,” he said.

First and second degree burns now take over the majority of his neck.

“It was the worst pain of my life,” he said.

He said the boys made a game of his life and he feels lucky to be alive.

“I just want them to leave me alone. They're not my friends anymore and they're not going to be,” he said.

His mom, Mickey Conrad, said she's still in shock.

“I thought he had been in an accident and that it had been an accident but when I found out it was deliberate, it's so concerning,” she said.

She's urging parents to warn their kids of the dangers of recreating challenges from the internet.

“Don't ever say, 'My child won't do that,' and educate them,” she said.

Sergeant Keith Wilson with the Sherwood Police Department said they're doing what they can to make sure kids are informed about the consequences of this challenge.

“We're now talking with our school resource officers who are working with school administrators to educate all the students to not do this and that this is not a joke," Wilson said. "These kids could seriously injure someone and you can be facing felony charges."

Police are still looking into the incident but no charges have been filed yet.

The adults at the house where the incident took place were asleep and say they were unaware of what was going on.

