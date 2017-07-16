Teen motorcyclist killed in crash, Hillsborough deputies say

police tape graphic

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

About 1:33 p.m., Melvin Cline Ford Jr., of Plant City, was riding his father's 2001 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Lithia Pinecrest Road. He was going 80 to 100 mph, according to witnesses who say he passed them.

Meanwhile, a 1998 Mazda Protege driven by Leroy Newton Purk, 73, was eastbound on Lithia Pinecrest and did not see the motorcycle coming.

The Mazda turned left, and the motorcycle hit the vehicle's passenger side.

Ford, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Purk was taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

