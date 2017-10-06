Brianna Goble is recovering from a gunshot wound to the face.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman shot in the face Thursday night in Spring Hill are hoping to raise money to help with medical expenses for her long recovery ahead.

Sheriff’s investigators say Brianna Goble was walking near the clubhouse at the Spring Haven Apartments when she was approached by 17-year-old male.

That suspect was arrested Friday charged in the shooting. Investigators believe the encounter was not random and that the two knew each other.

Brianna’s aunt tells 10News her niece is fighting for her life but expected to recover after suffering shattered teeth, damage to her gums, and multiple fractured vertebrae when the bullet exited the back of her neck.

A neurologist is expected to examine Brianna to help her family better understand the full extent of her injuries and prognosis for recovery.

