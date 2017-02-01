Teen sentenced to life asks for second chance

From left, Kyle Moran, Michael Shawn DuPuis and Floyd LaFountain await a pretrial hearing in Tampa in the 1994 killing of Manny Huerta of Tampa. Associated Press (1994)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 53-year-old man will ask a judge for a second chance on Wednesday after spending 23 years in jail for his role in a murder committed during a robbery with two other teenagers.

Floyd LaFountain did not kill the man, but is serving the same sentence as the gunman. One of the teens testified against the others and was released in 2009, according to a story in The Tampa Bay Times.

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has agreed to ask a judge to reduce LaFountain's sentence to 22 years — time he has already served. Prosecutors will also seek 15 years of probation.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Chet A. Tharpe has the final say.

The case is just one getting reviewed after U.S. and Florida Supreme Court decisions that holding that sentencing juveniles to life or a long term is unconstitutional.

The son of the man killed in the LaFountain case doesn't agree with the new campaign to give violent juvenile offenders a break.

Bob Huerta's father, Manuel "Manny" Huerta, 73, was shot in the face when LaFountain and his friends broke into his Tampa home in 1994.

"I just get overwhelmed by all the do-gooders trying to make excuses for young people," Bob Huerta said. "It's really infuriating that this kid can get off or have such a reduced sentence that he can have a life and my dad didn't."

The older Huerta was remembered as a hard worker who drove buses and trolleys for Tampa Transit Line (HARTLine). The victim was well-known in the Palmetto Beach area where he lived with his Chihuahua.

Next week, Kendrick Morris, who was sentenced to 65 years for raping and beating a girl at the Bloomingdale library and other attacks, will seek to have his sentence revised. Prosecutors will ask for life in that case.

Morris was 16 at the time of the Bloomingdale attack, which left the victim blind and paralyzed.

A week after Tharpe weighs LaFountain's fate, another man will appear in his courtroom — this one familiar to the judge and to many in the Tampa Bay area.

