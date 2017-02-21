Teenage son attacks stepmom in attempt to kill her

Nathan Sighavong, 17, is accused of stabbing his stepmother and staging the crime to appear as a home invasion. (Photo: WTSP)

LARGO, Fla. -- A pregnant woman in the hospital tonight after police say her teenage stepson violently attacked her inside of her home. But this was not just a crime of passion but something police say they have never seen before.

Because they say the 17-year-old Nathan Singhavong, staged the whole thing. He made it look like a home invasion as he attempted to kill her. This all happened just after 6:00 a.m. off of 7th Street Northwest in Largo.

‘I saw my mom on the floor. She was screaming and crying and we had to call 911," says Ivy Singahavng, the victim's 12 year old daughter.

The 12 year old says she was in her room asleep when her pregnant mother, 42-year-old Emily Lam was attacked.

"I'm blessed she's still alive," says Singahavong.

Singhavong’s 86-year-old grandpa tried to stop the suspect but he got away.

Lam’s sister, Amy, rushed to the home when she found out what happened.

"She said, Some man is got into her house and tried to kill her. She got bleeding all over the house and told me to come right away," says Amy Lam, the victim's sister.

But little did the family know that the person responsible was one of their own.

"Nathan is the stepson of the victim," says Lt. Joe Coyle, with the Largo Police Department.

Detectives say he made it look like a home invasion, broke a screen out of a window, and then managed to wake up his stepmother.

"He tried to stab her in the neck and tried to kill her," says Lt. Coyle.

Police say great detective work is what solved this unusual case.

'Detectives noticed something was wrong, when he had 2 different pair of shoes on. There was blood on one of the shoes and detectives brought him to station and he confessed to crime," says Lt. Coyle.

The 17-year-old has been brought here to the juvenile detention center where he faces numerous charges including attempted murder.

As for his stepmom, she is going to be Ok and so is her unborn baby.

(© 2017 WTSP)