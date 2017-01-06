Teens prepare for annual Epiphany dive

Teenagers gather outside of St. Nicholas Church before the dive for the cross in Spring Bayou. Tampa Bay Times photo

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Dozens of young men will leap into chilly waters of Spring Bayou on Friday pursuing a wooden cross and a year of blessings in one of the world's largest Greek Orthodox religious celebrations.

The dive is part of two days of events commemorating the Epiphany at St. Nicholas Church, celebrated in Tarpon Springs for more than 100 years.

Tarpon Springs has a higher proportion of Greek Americans than any other city in the United States.

Anderson Combs got the cross in 2016.