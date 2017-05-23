Terrorist plots shift to hit close to home

Emergency response vehicles arrive at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS)

ST. PETERSBURG — This is something you might not have thought about before. But there's been a change in the kinds of terror attacks aimed at scaring us and other Western countries.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, terrorism involved grand plans on symbolic targets, like the World Trade Center bombing in 1993. Or in 1998, the US embassy bombing in Nairobi, Kenya.

But in the past 10 years, many of the targets have changed. It's less about place and more about people.

I sat down with a terrorism expert to show you some of the reasons behind this troubling shift.

Craig Gundry, terrorism expert and vice president of special projects for Critical Intervention Services, had this to say:

"Keep in mind in the 2003, 2004 timeframe, and actually starting a little bit earlier in 2002, we in the global war on terrorism started getting serious. This now became a worldwide team sport with the U.S. Department of Defense and the CIA playing lead roles.

"That's when we started climbing around in caves killing people, flying drones all over the globe, kicking in doors, and bringing people to black sites for further interrogation. And as a result, a lot of groups began reassessing their operational confidence. It became a riskier to execute complex operations. Their capabilities begin to diminish during this time period."

Gundry says one of the main reasons for the shift - attacks on soft targets - places you would go is because they are easier to commit. Less planning time. Less security.

That's why you see attacks like these:

The 2004 Madrid train bombing - almost 200 killed, 2,000 injured.

The London underground suicide bombings just a year later in 2005. Fifty two killed, hundreds injured.

The 2015 Paris nightclub shooting that claimed the lives of 130 people.

And now 22 dead in Manchester that ISIS has claimed as their own.

Another reason - the kinds of victims. An 8-year-old and an 18-yea- old girl.

"Everybody can relate with that personally," Guidry says. "And as a result, it takes that attack but for all intents and purposes for many people geographically would otherwise be remote and I'll brings that home to everybody."

© 2017 WTSP-TV