Texas bus crash highlights dangers of texting and driving

Witnesses to the crash that killed 13 seniors on a church bus in Texas said the driver admitted to texting and driving.

For more than 20 minutes, they followed the driver recording video. The video shows the truck swerving all over the road.

It pains Steve Augello of Pasco County when he hears about crashes caused by texting and driving.

“I mean this is murder,” he said. “It’s legalized murder.”

Augello’s teenage daughter was killed in 2008 when another driver who was texting and driving slammed into her car in Pasco County.

In Florida and in Texas, texting and driving is not a primary offense, which means you have to break another law before the cops can ticket you for it.

“I can't understand it,” Augello said when asked why legislators won’t change the law. “It's got me puzzled.”

Augello has spent the past decade fighting for tougher texting and driving laws. That's something the 10investigates team has been looking into for you too. They just did a series explaining why Florida's laws are the fifth weakest in the country.



According to AAA, more than 90 percent of people support tougher texting and driving laws, and yet our lawmakers aren't doing anything to change them.

The ones 10News spoke to claim banning texting and driving could infringe on your civil liberties and there's no proof it decreases the number of crashes.

For people like Steve and everyone else who's seen firsthand how dangerous texting and driving can be, those answers just don't cut it.



