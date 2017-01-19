Texas lawmakers working to make smoking illegal to those under 21

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Huge gator becomes video star
-
Video shows German Shepherd forced into water
-
VIDEO: Semi truck crashes into school bus
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
Police: 15-year-old girl found dead in ditch
-
Hey neighbor, your house looks like s#!&
-
Large gator crossing at Polk Nature Discovery Center
-
Security an issue for Pride Parade
-
Eaglet getting fed
More Stories
-
President Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush hospitalizedJan 19, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
St. Pete threatens to yank funding for Pride ParadeJan 19, 2017, 5:44 a.m.
-
At least 30 missing as avalanche buries hotel in…Jan 19, 2017, 4:39 a.m.