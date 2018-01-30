Texas man visiting Florida dies after sand tunnel collapses on him at beach

(Photo: White, Tyler)

A Texas man died after being transported in critical condition Sunday to a Flagler hospital after sand collapsed on him after he reportedly dug a tunnel under the sand near Crescent Beach in St. Augustine, his family confirmed Tuesday via social media.

Lee Goggin succumbed to his injuries, his wife confirmed on Facebook:

"My heart is broken. Lee Goggin, my best friend, my partner, my better half, my comedic relief, my everything is in the arms of Jesus completely healed and reunited with his mother. While I can’t explain the pain, we still know our God is good no matter what. And He has a plan in all of this. And in true Lee Goggin fashion he is saving others through organ donation."

The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of A1A South, where Goggin was in a sand tunnel/hole parallel to a dune. Some sand collapsed and he became buried under it, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Emergency personnel arrived and removed about 2-3 feet of sand, found the patient and removed him. He was transported to Flagler Hospital and is in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

