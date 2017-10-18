WTSP
Text about wildlfires saves lives of Sarasota paralegal and friends vacationing in Napa Valley

A text message may have saved a Sarasota man vacationing in an area impacted by the California wildfires.

Isabel Mascareñas, WTSP 6:53 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

Sarasota, Florida-“I’ve never seen fire move that fast didn’t think it was possible,” says Michael Barfield, a Sarasota paralegal vacationing in Napa Valley.

Barfield and 5 friends had rented a home for 5 days in the Silvarado Country Club on the east side of Napa Valley.  A few hours after arriving Sunday evening they had to run for their lives as a wildfire jumped the ridge of Atlas Peak and was quickly racing towards their rental.

They escaped thanks to a text from a group member’s friend warning them of the fire heading their way. 

