Text about wildlfires saves lives of Sarasota paralegal and friends vacationing in Napa Valley

A fireman puts out a fire at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California on October 9, 2017, after a fire spread quickly through the area destroying homes, prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Sarasota, Florida-“I’ve never seen fire move that fast didn’t think it was possible,” says Michael Barfield, a Sarasota paralegal vacationing in Napa Valley.

Barfield and 5 friends had rented a home for 5 days in the Silvarado Country Club on the east side of Napa Valley. A few hours after arriving Sunday evening they had to run for their lives as a wildfire jumped the ridge of Atlas Peak and was quickly racing towards their rental.

They escaped thanks to a text from a group member’s friend warning them of the fire heading their way.

