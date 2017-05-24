Thanks to social media, Allen the jogging pig is back home

Allen the jogging pig was taken from his home near Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday.

TAMPA -- Last year, we introduced our local celebrity pig, Allen, jogging at Curtis Hixon Park with his owner, Julissa Murphy.

Murphy contacted 10News Wednesday evening and told us that Allen was missing when she arrived home from work at 5 p.m. She said that Allen is her "whole world."

Now, after a friend of a friend of a friend saw the 10News social media post, word got back to Murphy about where she could find her pig. She said a man found Allen and kept him in his back yard just a few houses away from hers. Murphy told 10News this was "truly a community effort" and she is "so grateful."

Now, thanks to social media, Allen has been reunited with Murphy "just in time for dinner...such a pig."

