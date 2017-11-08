The mass shootings-domestic violence connection

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Florida executes man convicted of Tampa murdersNov. 8, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
NTSB investigators retrieve wreckage of Roy Halladay's planeNov. 8, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
-
A dog named ‘Doc:' How Roy Halladay's legacy lives…Nov. 8, 2017, 1:22 p.m.