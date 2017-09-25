The meatless burger, for meat lovers

TAMPA - It’s a meatless burger for carnivores. The Impossible Burger, a 100% plant based burger, was designed to mimic a traditional beef burger in look, smell and taste but it has some key difference. The impossible burger has no cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, artificial flavors and of course meat.

Instead, the Impossible Burger is primarily made from wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes. Heme is what really makes this burger different. This iron-containing compound gives the burger it’s beef taste and smell.

It also has a much smaller environmental footprint when compared to a tradition burger. Impossible Foods, the creator of the Impossible Burger, says they use “75% less water, generates about 87% fewer greenhouse gases and requires around 95% less land than conventional ground beef from cows.”

As for how they taste. I can only offer my personal opinion. I am in no way a food critic but I have eaten enough burgers to know how they’re supposed to taste. Overall I enjoyed the Impossible Burger, and thought it closely mirrored an actual beef burger. The taste was there, the smell was there and there was even a hint of grease in the burger, which I would not expect from a 100% plant based burger. The only thing that was slightly off was the texture, it was slightly chewy, but then again I’ve had a few real burgers that were chewy.

The Ciccio Restaurant Group will start serving the Impossible Burger at their restaurants on Wednesday. They are the first, and only, to serve them in Florida. The cost? $10.95.

