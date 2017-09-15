SARASOTA, Fla. - The Ringling took to social media Friday to say it would reopen nearly a week after Hurricane Irma.

Ringling officials announced doors would reopen Sunday, Sept. 17, with free admission to all of its venues.

"This could not have happened without the dedicated support of many people and organizations within our community," officials wrote on Facebook.

The Ringling closed days before Irma hit and, although officials said the museum made it through "safely," remained closed for cleanup after the storm.

