The roadmap to killing Obamacare

An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Today, is the deadline to sign up for a plan under the Affordable Care Act for people that want to be insured on January 1, 2016. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG — The Affordable Care Act has been controversial since it passed, with passionate views on both sides of this issue.

We sat down with two people who've had very different experiences with Obamacare.

One said, “Premiums for me for myself right now are maybe $200 a month which over the course of a year is $2400, but the penalties are a lot less when taxes come around so we might as well take the hit and bite the bullet.”

The other, “If that million dollar cap was still in place.. it would have financially ruined us. And I don't think many people realize that many employer sponsored plans really are not sufficient.”

We know you still have a lot of questions.

So we’re breaking down the vote, and what could come next.

Today there is no doubt about it --- the movement to repeal Obamacare just took a big step forward.

RELATED STORY: Obamacare takes first real step closer to repeal after Senate vote

The Senate voted in the wee hours of the morning... like 1 a.m. ... right along party lines -- 51 republicans -- 48 democrats to approve the budget Republicans want to use to repeal the law.

There are a lot more hurdles to overcome...and I'm going to show you the roadmap to repeal.

But first, what the heck is going to happen to the 20 million people who use it right now?

For local Obamacare administrators, it's business as usual.

"There has been no indication to do anything different in our business model,” said Pinellas County Health Administrator Daisy Hernandez. “ ...Our team is committed to helping residents and to answering those questions and to getting people signed up as they choose to. Truthfully, we really don't know how this is going to turn out. It would be speculation to try to determine what the next steps would be."

So, they're still working hard to sign people up. Here’s the roadmap to repealing the law.

Today, the Senate passed its budget to kill Obamacare.

Next, the House passes a budget with the same intention.

The House drafts a repeal bill, votes on it, sends it to the Senate, the Senate debates it, votes on repeal, they consolidate the bill, and then President Trump will sign the repeal into law.

There was a lot of talk about repealing without a replacement.

Donald Trump is very much against that.

(© 2017 WTSP)