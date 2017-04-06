The Syrian war through a Syrian's eyes

A man carries a young girl who was injured in a reported barrel-bomb attack by government forces in June in the northern city of Aleppo. (Photo: BARAA AL-HALABI)

TAMPA — You might have seen the videos while scrolling through Facebook or Twitter.

They show the aftermath

They're hard to look at.

It's the aftermath of a chemical attack that killed at least 72 people.

The same questions popping up in the middle of the prayers and the anger.

How does this happen?

How do you explain a chemical gas attack except to say it's horrifying, savage, barbaric?

How do you explain innocent kids and adults trying to live their lives being killed at the drop of dime?

“It's just all of us are dumbfounded,” said Nada Hamoui. Her sister and brother-in-law still live in Syria. They can’t travel safely.

The news of this latest chemical weapons attack on civilians left Hamoui dismayed.

“I don't know whoever was throwing those chemical weapons on these people. There is no mercy? As humans, there is no mercy? It just hurts. You can't even do that to animals. Let alone humans, children,” she said.

Hamoui told 10News reporter Mark Rivera her family lives in a perpetual state of fear.

“Every morning when they go out, they have it in their minds. They write there well before they leave, they take showers thinking that they will be dead - they will never come home. So, they are ready for burial. So that's an everyday thing.”

These are the actors on the unbelievably bloody Syrian stage.

It all started after the Arab spring in 2011. Peaceful protesters said they wanted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad out.

The Assad government shot and killed protesters, then they shot at mourners the next day.

It was one of the sparks that shoved the country into a full-blown civil war.

Since then, hundreds of thousands have been killed.

There have been considerable accusations of the Assad government imprisoning and torturing rebels.

Assad is being backed by Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah. That's not a good team.

The rebels include freedom fighters backed by the U.S., Turkey and the Gulf States.

What complicates things, some rebels include ISIS fighters.

But to the people closest to this war, “It's just a human catastrophe,” Hamoui said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV