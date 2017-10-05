Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from beach hotel

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Clearwater police are searching for three men in connection with stealing more than $5,000 worth of jewelry.

The Clearwater Police Department says the jewelry, along with other items, was stolen from an unlocked banquet room in the Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater Beach.

Authorities say one of the unidentified men has a unique hair style and glasses.

Once the men are caught, they could be facing grand theft charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

