Thieves targetting boxes out on the curb

BAY AREA -- It's a simple message many law enforcement agencies are spreading through social media and one that Mason Love knows quite well.

"We don't put our boxes out; that just advertises for burglars or whatever. They know what you have and what's inside," says Love.

This time of year officials say is when they see the most home thefts and it's mainly because of those boxes.

Thieves are targeting curbs looking for an easy score.

"We break them down, either we take them to the dumpster or just break them down and put them in the garbage cans," says Love.

But our cameras found some people who aren't taking that extra step. From one street to another, there were big boxes in plain sight.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office tweeted out if you don't want to break down the boxes, put them in a non-see through trash bag.

Crime prevention tip

Don't advertise to criminals the new gifts Santa brought you. Place these boxes in a non see thru trash bag. pic.twitter.com/WtOtZmjN9Y — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) December 26, 2016

Officials also say don't put trash or boxes on the curb until it is your trash pick up day.

